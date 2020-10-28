West Nassau hoops star Deebo Coleman picks Georgia Tech

CALLAHAN, Fla. – Dallan “Deebo” Coleman is bound for Georgia Tech.

The West Nassau senior basketball guard announced his college commitment on Wednesday afternoon in the school’s gym.

Coleman is a consensus four-star prospect and rated as the No. 34 overall prospect in the country by ESPN. He chose Georgia Tech over Ole Miss and Texas Tech. Coleman averaged 25.8 points per game last season and was an All-News4Jax first-team selection.

He enters the 2020-21 season with 1,797 career points and is poised to reach the 2,000-point mark, a benchmark that has served as a elite for area players.

Coleman’s commitment means that the top two players in the area in the Class of 2021 are off the market.

Lee High wing Alex Fudge, also an ESPN four-star prospect and ranked 57th in the country, committed to LSU earlier this month.

There’s a chance that those two could meet in a head-to-head battle in the Fortegra High School 9:12 Basketball Invitational Presented by The CSI Companies at Episcopal. West Nassau and Lee are both in the eight-team field. That event is televised on CW and broadcast on the radio at 1010 AM.

With the prominence of both Coleman and Fudge, the Class of 2021 has significant clout from a national perspective.

Among area players who have been among upper echelon basketball prospects in the 2010s, few have been top 70 players. And only twice in that span (2010, ’14) has the area seen two players in the same year crack the top 70 national recruits.

Patric Young (Providence, ESPN No. 13) and Stacey Poole (Providence, No. 51) headlined the 2010 class.

Solomon Poole (North Florida Educational, No. 53) was the top recruit in 2012. Grayson Allen (Providence, No. 21) and Brandone Francis-Ramirez (Arlington Country Day, No. 35) were a blockbuster pair in 2014.

Kevarrius Hayes (Suwannee, 70th in 2015) and Udoka Azubuike (Potter’s House, 22nd in 2016) were the last two major national recruits from the area.

Orange Park native Nassir Little was the No. 6 prospect in 2018, although he played his final two seasons of high school in Orlando.