High school volleyball 2020: Bartram Trail, Ponte Vedra move on to 3rd round of playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Only two volleyball programs from St. Johns County are left standing in the Class 5A-7A state playoffs.

Bartram Trail bounced Mandarin 3-1 in Region 1-7A and nationally ranked Ponte Vedra swept Ridgeview in Region 1-5A on Wednesday night.

In Region 1-6A, Tallahassee Leon edged host Creekside 3-2 to end the Knights' season.

Those teams join Bishop Kenny (Region 1-4A), Christ’s Church (Region 1-2A) and Union County (Region 3-1A) in advancing to Saturday’s regional final for a berth in the state final four

Ponte Vedra (24-0) knocked off Ridgeview 25-14, 25-19, 27-25. The Sharks will face either Wakulla or Gulf Breeze on Saturday at 2 p.m. Ridgeview’s season finished at 14-10.

In Region 1-7A, Bartram Trail (14-7) knocked off Mandarin 3-1 to advance to Saturday’s regional final against Lyman. Mandarin’s season wraps up at 11-10.

In Region 1-6A, Creekside’s season ended with a 20-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 15-10 loss to Leon. The Knights, ranked No. 2 in the News4Jax Super 6 most of the season, finished at 17-3.