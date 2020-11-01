Gators Breakdown: Game Reaction | Florida 41 – Missouri 17

Florida returned to action with their best performance of the season as they dominate Missouri 41-17.

David Waters is joined by Nick de la Torre (Gator Country) and Graham Hall (Gainesville Sun) to review the defense’s finest performance of the season while the offense found their way after a slow start.

