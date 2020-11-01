70ºF

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Game Reaction | Florida 41 – Missouri 17

Defense overwhelms Tigers as the Gators finally get back on the field

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2020, COVID 19, Missouri Tigers, Kyle Trask
Dan Mullen during the Gators' game against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Hannah White
Dan Mullen during the Gators' game against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Hannah White (© 2020 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved)

Florida returned to action with their best performance of the season as they dominate Missouri 41-17.

David Waters is joined by Nick de la Torre (Gator Country) and Graham Hall (Gainesville Sun) to review the defense’s finest performance of the season while the offense found their way after a slow start.

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise at https://www.ebay.com/str/gatorsbreakdown

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.