Gators Breakdown: Florida in familiar situation heading into game vs Georgia  

Gators vs Bulldogs is a top-10 matchup for the third season in-a-row 

David Waters, News4Jax

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 02: A general view of TIAA Bank Field during a game between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs on November 02, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Florida-Georgia is always a big game no matter the circumstances, but the stakes have been higher in recent years.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) to take a look at the stakes of this year’s game and what the Gators did on the field this past week to carry over into the game.

