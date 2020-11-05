Gators Breakdown: Georgia Game Preview 2020 with Chris Doering 

Dan Mullen has brought the Florida program back to national relevances with only one step remaining… beat Georgia.

David Waters is joined by, former Gators great WR and SEC Network analyst, Chris Doering to preview the big, top-10 matchup. Also, Robert Steltenpohl, hops on to dive even deeper to the game and gives a Georgia perspective.

