Athletes around the country share reactions to news of presidential election

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Tags: Election 2020
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Athletes across the country were out in full force Saturday after the Associated Press declared that Joe Biden won the presidential election.

Lakers star LeBron James had been particularly outspoken on Twitter in the lead up to the election, but went with humor on Saturday.

James posted an edited picture on Twitter from Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, an iconic shot where James chased down Golden State’s Andre Iguodola and blocked his shot. This one was edited to put Biden’s head on James' body and Trump’s head on Iguodola’s.

Golden State player Draymond Green said that James could possibly wind up at the White House with the rest of the Lakers soon to celebrate their recent NBA championship. That used to be a customary tradition among major sports champions, but that had gone by the wayside largely during Trump’s time in Washington D.C. due to serious friction between Trump and athletes. Could that tradition resume under Biden?

James wasn’t done. He thanked the voters in Philadelphia who helped push Biden to a victory there. Biden’s win in Pennsylvania helped push him over the 270 Electoral College votes threshold to win the general election.

Former NFL star Warren Sapp gave his endorsement of Saturday’s news.

U.S. women’s soccer national team star Megan Rapinoe, an outspoken advocate through the years on numerous social causes, celebrated the moment, especially the election of Kamala Harris as vice president.

Alex Morgan, another part of the U.S. women’s soccer national team, had this photo to share.

Sixers basketball star Joel Embiid, who played his high school basketball in Gainesville, and a part of Philadelphia’s famous, “Process” blueprint to remake the team, went back into his archives for a tweet.

