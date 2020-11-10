76ºF

Gators Breakdown: Florida must stay focused after big win over UGA

Mullen says win over Georgia is irrelevant if Gators don’t get better

David Waters, News4Jax

Dan Mullen after the Gators' game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Adler Garfield
So much of the 2020 season was built on getting a win vs Georgia, but the Gators can’t stop there.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) as the two discuss what the win over Georgia means as the Gators move forward and accomplish more of their goals for the season.

