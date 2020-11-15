67ºF

Gators Breakdown: Game Reaction | Florida 63 Arkansas 35

Trask’s six touchdowns lead the way in blowout

David Waters, News4Jax

Kyle Trask during the Gators' game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath
Another week, another strong performance for Florida QB Kyle Trask.

David Waters is joined by Graham Hall (Gainesville Sun) as they look back at Trask’s big night and the defense’s up and down showing.

