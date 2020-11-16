Bolles continues dominance in pool as boys, girls bring home state 1A titles

It’s the most familiar phrase of the high school sports fall season — the Bolles swimming teams are state champs.

Again. And again and again.

The Bulldogs boys and girls teams cruised in claiming Class 1A state championships on Sunday night at Sailfish Splashpark Aquatic Athletics Center in Stuart. For the Bolles boys, that makes 33 consecutive state championships. The girls aren’t far behind, with their title No. 30 in a row.

The Bolles boys dominated the field, racking up 501 points. Runner-up King’s Academy was a distant runner-up with 222.

The Bolles girls had 380 points, well in front of runner-up St. Andrew’s (293).

William Heck set the state record in the 100 breast prelims, swimming a 53.73. He later won the event in 54.2, leading a local deluge in the 100 breast. Heck, and teammates Ansen Meyer, Harrison Herrera and Episcopal’s Julian Smith went 1-4 in the event. The top three times were automatic All-American times.

Andres Dupont Cabrera was a dual-individual winner, claiming championships in the 100 free (44:09) and 200 free (1:35.60). Both were automatic All-American times. He also swam lead on both the winning 200 free relay team and winning 400 free relay team.

Episcopal’s Julian Smith was also a state champ, winning in a razor-thin automatic All-American time of 20.56, a .01 victory in the 50 free.

The girls had only two state champs, the 400 and 200 free relay teams, both turning in automatic All-American times. Manita Sathianchokwisan was on both of those relay teams, swimming lead on the 200 free and final leg of the 400 relay team. Sathianchokwisan was also state runner-up in the 50 free (22.85) and 100 free (50.21). Outside of Sathianchokwisan, Bolles placed nine individuals and another relay team inside the top five. Sasha Ramey was state runner-up in the 200 IM in 2:02.90.

Class 1A state meet

At Sailfish Splashpark Aquatic Athletics Center, Sunday

Girls

Team scores

1. Bolles, 380; 2. Saint Andrew’s, 293; 3. Cutler Bay Academy, 172; 4. PK Yonge, 128; 5. King’s Academy, 125; (tie) 6. Berkeley Prep, 122, 6. South Florida HEAT, 122; 8. Episcopal, 91; 9. Clearwater Central Catholic, 72; 10. Foundation Academy, 71.

Individual top 5 finishes

200 medley relay

2. Bolles, 1:44.37.

200 free

3. Megan McGrath (Bolles), 1:49.31.

200 IM

2. Sasha Ramey (Bolles), 2:02.90; 5. Alexandra Breuer (Bolles), 2:05.46.

50 free

2. Manita Sathianchokwisan (Bolles), 22.85; 4. Emily MacDonald (Bolles), 23.56.

100 fly

3. Mary Kate Kelley (Episcopal), 54.92; 5. Megan McGrath (Bolles), 55.06.

100 free

2. Manita Sathianchokwisan (Bolles), 50.21.

500 free

4. Avery Lambert (Bolles), 5:00.30.

200 free relay

1. Bolles, 1:33.01

100 back

2. Mary Kate Kelley (Episcopal), 54.73; 4. Katherine Meyers-Labenz (Bolles), 57.10.

100 breast

3. Jessica Strong (Bolles), 1:03.11; 5. Alexandra Breuer (Bolles), 1:04.57.

400 free relay

1. Bolles, 3:23.19

Boys

Team

1. Bolles, 501; 2. King’s Academy, 222; 3. Saint Andrew’s, 184; 4. Berkeley Prep, 174; 5. Bishop Verot, 140; 6. Episcopal, 131; 7. Trinity Prep, 105.5; 8. Maclay, 101; 9. Lake Highland Prep, 81; 10. Out-of-Door Academy, 68.

Individual top 5 finishes

200 medley relay

1. Bolles, 1:30.72

200 free

1. Andres Dupont Cabrera (Bolles), 1:35.60; 4. Dale Haney (Episcopal), 1:39.67.

200 IM

3. Tomohiro Nozaki (Bolles), 1:51.47; 4. David Walton (Bolles), 1:52.85; 5. Martin Espernberger (Bolles), 1:53.24.

50 free

1. Julian Smith (Episcopal), 20.56; 4. Ansen Meyer (Bolles), 20.99; 5. William Heck (Bolles), 20.24.

100 fly

2. Martin Espernberger (Bolles), 47.82.

100 free

1. Andres Dupont Cabrera (Bolles), 44:09; 4. Seth Tolentino (Bolles), 45.98; 5. Dale Haney (Episcopal), 46.11.

200 free relay

1. Bolles, 1:21.96; 4. Episcopal, 1:26.92.

100 back

3. Tucker Peterson (Bolles), 51.14; 5. Louis Body VI (Bolles), 52.09.

100 breast

1. William Heck (Bolles), 54.20; 2. Ansen Meyer (Bolles), 55.39; 3. Harrison Herrera (Bolles), 55.79; 4. Julian Smith (Episcopal), 56.05.

400 free relay

1. Bolles, 3:02.73.