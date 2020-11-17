Former Ribault star Rennia Davis preseason All-SEC selection for 3rd time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rennia Davis is at again.

On Tuesday, Davis, a former Ribault High star, was voted as a Preseason All-SEC first-team selection for the third consecutive season, adding to a legacy that has made her among the most accomplished women’s basketball stars in area history.

Davis has started 92 of 94 games during her college career and has career averages of 14.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. She was an honorable mention All-American selection last season. Davis was third in the league in points per game as a junior last season.

Rhyne Howard of Kentucky was voted as the league’s preseason player of the year.

When Davis, a true senior, elects to go pro, she will no doubt be in line for a shot in the WNBA. Only two area players have been selected in the WNBA draft before — Keystone Heights' Monique Cardenas and Ribault’s Erica White.

Davis is one of the best women’s basketball players in area history and a selection on the News4Jax All-25 team that honored the top players of the last 25 years. She led Ribault to three state championships during her decorated career and finished with 2,304 points, second in area history to another former Trojan, and current Ribault coach Shante Stevens (2,780).

All-SEC First Team

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State

N’dea Jones, Texas A&M

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Unique Thompson, Auburn