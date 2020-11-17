47ºF

Sports

Gators Breakdown: It’s time to ramp up Trask’s Heisman campaign

Florida QB on pace for record setting season

David Waters, News4Jax

Kyle Trask after the Gators' game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Anissa Dimilta
Alright, nation, it’s time to jump onboard Kyle Trask’s bandwagon for the Heisman Trophy. While Florida fans have an appreciation for what Trask is doing, the rest of the country is just now starting to come around.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) and Bill Sikes to take a deep dive into Trask’s play so far this season. Also, the trio will discuss Bill’s latest work as he breaks down the relationship between individual All-SEC football players and teams that win SEC Championships.

