Gators Breakdown: Vanderbilt Game Preview 2020

Florida travels to Nashville to take on the winless Commodores

David Waters, News4Jax

Florida vs Vanderbilt
Maintaining focus and staying healthy will be the name of the game when Florida takes on Vanderbilt this Saturday at noon.

David Waters is joined by Chad Bishop (Senior Editor of Athletic Communications– Vanderbilt University) to preview the Vanderbilt Commodores.

