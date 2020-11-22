Four takeaways: Appreciating the success of RB James Robinson in a lost season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars defense played fairly well, all things considered, in a 27-3 loss to the undefeated Steelers.

After allowing more than 30 points in six straight games, the Jaguars defense has now turned in back-to-back-to-back efforts of holding teams under that mark. But the Jaguars fell to 1-9 on the season. Here are my four biggest takeaways from the game:

Futility

It’s the ninth loss in a row, which ties the Jaguars record for the longest losing streak in a season. In 2016, the Jaguars fired Gus Bradley after the ninth loss. The Jaguars also had a 13-game losing streak that stretched over two seasons in 2012 and 2013. This is the fourth time that the Jaguars have begun a season with just one win over the first 10 games, the others were all in the Gus Bradley era. It’s the 100th loss since Shad Khan purchased the Jaguars, including the postseason. Only Tampa Bay Buccaneers founding owner Hugh Culverhouse — who began with an expansion team — lost 100 faster.

Luton looks like a rookie

More than in his other two starts, Jake Luton looked like a sixth-round pick who didn’t have any preseason games. Facing the most disruptive defense in the NFL, the Jaguars quarterback was intercepted four times, sacked twice and completed just 42% of his passes. Luton finished the finished the game with a quarterback rating of 15.5.

James Robinson appreciation

The undrafted rookie free agent just keeps showing up, each and every week. Against the Steelers, Robinson topped the 1,000 scrimmage yards mark for the season, becoming just the fifth undrafted rookie to accomplish the feat. And Robinson has six more games to breaks Dominic Rhodes’ record of 1,328 scrimmage yards, accomplished 2001 with the Colts. Robinson finished the game with 73 rushing yards and another 21 yards receiving. What an amazing find by the Jaguars this year.

What’s next?

The Jaguars will try to break the losing streak on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns come to Jacksonville for the second straight home games. It’s the only time this season the Jaguars will play back-to-back games in Jacksonville.