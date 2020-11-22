Gators basketball team will miss first 2 games due to COVID-19 concerns

The University of Florida will delay the start of its men’s basketball season due to COVID-19 concerns.

That break will wipe out games at the Mohegan Sun tournament in Uncasville, Conn. against Virginia and Maine. If those COVID-19 issues subside, Florida would be able to play its third game of the season on Dec. 2 at Oklahoma. Florida’s home opener is Dec. 6 against Stetson.

In a statement, the Gators said that “the Florida men’s basketball team has paused team activities for one week due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing protocols. The Gators will not play this week’s scheduled games vs. UMass Lowell and Virginia.”