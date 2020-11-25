64ºF

Jaguars to start veteran Mike Glennon at QB against Browns

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Mike Glennon of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to pass during warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at TIAA Bank Field on November 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are trying something different at quarterback this week, switching from a rookie to a veteran against the Browns.

Coach Doug Marrone said on Wednesday morning that Mike Glennon would get the start for the Jaguars (1-9) against Cleveland on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

The change comes after Jake Luton struggled badly against the Steelers, throwing four interceptions in a 27-3 blowout.

“We’re just going to take a step back and just kind of digest things for awhile, just look at things and get you back on track,” Marrone said of his conversation with Luton. “He’s fine. I think he’s got a chance to become a good football player in this league.”

Glennon hasn’t started a game since the 2017 season with the Bears. He has passed for 5,163 yards in his career with 36 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

Marrone said that he felt Gardner Minshew wouldn’t be prepared enough to make the start Sunday. Minshew passed for 1,855 yards and 13 touchdowns this season before a thumb injury put him on the sidelines. In his place, Luton went 0-3 as a starter with 624 passing yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. Marrone said that Minshew could likely serve as Glennon’s backup this week.

“I just feel like we can’t get enough throws in during this week. I want him to have a full load of work before I put someone in there,” he said.

