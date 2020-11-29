Four takeaways: Loss aside, Glennon gives Jaguars a shot to win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars were competitive but lost to the Cleveland Browns 27-25 Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. It’s the 10th straight loss for the Jaguars, who were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention with the loss. Here are my four biggest takeaways from the game:

Glennon was steady

After watching Jake Luton thrown four interceptions last week against the Steelers, Mike Glennon came in and looked like a competent professional quarterback. Glennon finished the game completing 20 of 35 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Now, the question is what happens next week? Chances are, Doug Marrone will stay with Glennon, who appears to be the guy who can give the Jaguars the best chance to win.

Robinson continues to shine

James Robinson just keeps getting it done. The undrafted rookie ran for 128 yards in the game and added five catches for 31 yards. On the season, Robinson now has totaled 1,170 scrimmage yards, the third most for an undrafted rookie running since the modern draft was instituted. He continues to play more physically than opposing defenses seem to give him credit for. I’ve raved about Robinson for most of the year. I will continue to. He has earned it.

Hot defensive starts to each half

The Jaguars defense, operating without three defensive coaches, including defensive coordinator Todd Wash, due to COVID restrictions, started both halves with big plays. After the Jaguars took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, Dawuane Smoot sacked Baker Mayfield on the Browns’ first offensive snap. Then, Myles Jack tackled Nick Chubb for a loss. It led to a Cleveland punt.

To open the second half, Mayfield connected with Harrison Bryant, who was hit from behind by Joe Schobert, who forced the fumble. Andrew Wingard recovered. The play led to a Jaguars’ touchdown when Glennon found Tyler Eifert in the end zone.

Did the Jaguars defense perform better without those defensive assistants? For those who have wanted to see Wash fired, they have more evidence to bolster their arguments.

What’s next

The Jaguars travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Sunday. The game will feature two of the top rushers in the league, with Robinson and Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook.