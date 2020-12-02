News4Jax girls basketball Super 6: Kenny remains No. 1; newcomer joins poll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 girls basketball team will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Dec. 1 games.

1. (1) Bishop Kenny (5-1), Class 4A

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, St. Cloud, Sandalwood.

Why they’re here: The Crusaders got back in action Tuesday night with a 58-37 win over a solid Bartram Trail. Jasmyne Roberts remains the best player in town (25.3 ppg, 9.7 rpg). Some decent local games on tap for Kenny against University Christian (Dec. 5), Episcopal (Dec. 8) and then a trip to Spruce Creek (Dec. 10) before the schedule cranks up.

2. (3) Nease (4-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Columbia, Spruce Creek.

Why they’re here: Best win of the week among Super 6 teams belonged to Nease, which beat No. 6 Columbia, 66-53 on Tuesday night. They didn’t slow down electric Columbia scorer Na’Haviya Paxton (32 points), but they reined in the rest of the Tigers. Camryn Robinson (19 points) and Sydney Gomes (17 points) led the way in that game. A solid team win for Nease. They have a couple winnable games (at Ponte Vedra on Thursday and home against Paxon on Friday) before a showdown against unbeaten St. Augustine on Monday.

3. (2) Raines (5-2), Class 4A

Notable wins: Lake Mary, Sandalwood, Valdosta.

Why they’re here: The Vikings dropped two games since our last Super 6, but not too much to be concerned about. The combined record of the opponents they lost to is 10-0. DME Sports Academy beat Raines 56-46 and Orlando Colonial topped the Vikings 68-50. Raines bounced back with a 48-46 win over Lake Mary. Friday showdown at rival Ribault is on tap to wrap up the week.

4. (4) Oakleaf (4-0, Class 7A)

Notable win: First Coast.

Why they’re here: Not a lot of meat on the schedule thus far, but the Knights are handling business. Oakleaf’s lone game since our last Super 6 was a 69-50 win over First Coast. Taliah Scott leads Oakleaf in scoring at 19 ppg, with both Kaylah Turner and Fantasia James in at 12.3 ppg apiece. The Knights should get a test Friday when Mandarin visits.

5. (5) Ribault (4-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Legacy Early College, Mandarin.

Why they’re here: Solid start for the Trojans, who have won four straight since a season-opening loss to Tallahassee’s Florida High. Quality wins have been against Legacy (48-33) and Mandarin (65-45). Big one at home Friday night against Raines in an always excellent showdown.

6. (NR) Jackson (5-0, Class 3A)

Notable wins: First Coast, Middleburg, University Christian.

Why they’re here: Excellent start for the Tigers, who make their first appearance in the Super 6 in the past two seasons. The offense, led by Jazmine Jackson and Xaniya Jackson, is humming along, averaging 60.2 ppg. They’ve got three straight solid opponents on deck to get to the midway point of the month — Providence on Thursday, Raines on Dec. 8, Episcopal on Dec. 11 and Parker on Dec. 15. Tigers get the nod here over Columbia this week.

Dropped out: Columbia (3-1, Class 6A).

Others: Bartram Trail (3-2, Class 7A); Columbia (3-1, Class 6A); Episcopal (4-1, Class 3A); Fletcher (4-0, Class 6A); Mandarin (3-2, Class 7A); North Florida Educational (4-0, Class 2A); Parker (3-2, Class 5A); Ponte Vedra (3-1, Class 5A); St. Augustine (4-0, Class 5A); St. Joseph (4-1, Class 3A); Sandalwood (0-3, Class 8A).