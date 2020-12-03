LOOK: Florida to wear new blue helmets vs Tennessee on Saturday

The Florida Gators will look to drown out Tennessee orange as they release a new look blue helmet for this Saturday’s match up vs the Volunteers

Florida will pair the blue helmet with the traditional white jersey and blue pants. The Gators and Volunteers will play at 3:30 PM in Knoxville. Florida is going for their fourth straight victory in the series.

