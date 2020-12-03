News4Jax boys basketball Super 6: Jackson opens season in the top spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Thursday during the regular season. Records are through Dec. 2 games.

Rank, School, Record, Classification, Record

1. Jackson (4-0, Class 3A)

Notable wins: North Florida Educational, Santa Fe Catholic.

Why they’re here: Great start for the Tigers, who have finished as state runner-up the previous two seasons. In 2020, the Tigers were the Class 3A state runner-up. A season earlier, they were second in 4A. Already two high quality wins to open the season, a 67-53 victory over NFEI, another state runner-up from last season, as well as a 65-44 win over Santa Fe Catholic, a 27-3 regional finalist from 2020. A Saturday showdown against Paxon is up next.

2. Lee (2-0, Class 5A)

Notable win: Bishop Snyder.

Why they’re here: A team that went 23-5 last season and returns one of the top players in the country in Alex Fudge and brings in explosive G Tarence Guinyard to give the Generals a dynamic pairing. Guinyard is averaging 20.5 ppg and Fudge is a double-double machine (18 ppg, 12 rpg). PG Teron Hayward is also back running the offense and putting up 10.5 points and 7 assists per game to start. A 55-52 win over Snyder on Wednesday night shows what this team is capable of.

3. North Florida Educational Institute (3-1, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Paxon, Potter’s House, White.

Why they’re here: One season after playing for the state championship, the Eagles finished 23-5 in 2020 and stand positioned for another stellar season under coach Stacey Poole Jr. Already on its resume are three solid wins, including an 82-61 rout of a Paxon team that’s coming off of back-to-back state semifinal appearances.

4. Bishop Snyder (3-1, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Greater Atlanta Christian, Impact Christian.

Why they’re here: Already three very good wins to their credit right off the bat (59-55 over Episcopal, 68-50 over Greater Atlanta and 64-46 over Impact Christian). Jalen Gilmore had a stellar outing in a 55-52 loss to Lee on Wednesday night (27 points). Friday showdown awaits against Bishop Kenny. Cardinals are built for a deep playoff push in 2021.

5. Bishop Kenny (2-0, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Seacoast Christian.

Why they’re here: Good start out of the gate for coach Jerry Buckley’s squad, which begins a tough stretch of local games on Friday against Bishop Snyder, followed by a showdown against Episcopal on Saturday in the second annual Dom’s Light Memorial Tournament. That event honors the memory of former Kenny player Dominic Allmond, who was killed in a one-car accident on Aug. 27, 2018 in Jacksonville Beach. Four varsity games will be played Saturday at Kenny (three boys, one girls). Ross Candelino, Daniel Buckley and Gary Anderson are the big returnees for Kenny.

This Saturday in the John A. Baldwin Athletic Center it's a day of high school hoops! The @BK_BBB team is proud to host the 2nd Annual Dom's Light Memorial Tournament. Thanks to St. Joseph's, Providence, Bolles, St. Augustine, Episcopal, and University Christian for joining us! pic.twitter.com/89D66LcaIF — Bishop Kenny Boys Basketball (@BK_BBB) December 2, 2020

6. Paxon (3-1, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Nease, St. Augustine.

Why they’re here: No more Isaiah Adams, but the Golden Eagles have started the season well, save for a Tuesday night loss to NFEI (82-61). They get a big challenge on Saturday against No. 1 Jackson. G Camden Tyner has been on a tear. He had back-to-back games of 27 points in wins over Oakleaf and Nease. Senior guards Quinnton Jackson and Jakobe Williams are also both back for Paxon.

Others: Episcopal (2-1, Class 3A); Fleming Island (0-0, Class 6A); Impact Christian (1-1, Class 2A); Nease (2-1, Class 7A); Orange Park (1-0, Class 5A); Palatka (3-0, Class 4A); Providence (1-1, Class 3A); West Nassau (0-3, Class 4A); Westside (2-1, Class 5A).