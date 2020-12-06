Gators Breakdown: Game Reaction | Florida 31 Tennessee 19

It wasn’t the outcome many expected against Tennessee, but for the first time since 2016, the Gators win the SEC East with a 31-19 victory over the Volunteers.

David Waters is joined by Nick de la Torre (Gators Territory) to review the lackluster performance by the Gators.

