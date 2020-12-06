60ºF

Gators Breakdown: Game Reaction | Florida 31 Tennessee 19

Florida going for fourth consecutive win over the Vols

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2020, Kyle Trask, Tennessee Volunteers
Dan Mullen after the Gators' game against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. / UAA Communications photo by Tim Casey
It wasn’t the outcome many expected against Tennessee, but for the first time since 2016, the Gators win the SEC East with a 31-19 victory over the Volunteers.

David Waters is joined by Nick de la Torre (Gators Territory) to review the lackluster performance by the Gators.

