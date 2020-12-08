46ºF

Gators Breakdown: Mullen not too concerned about run game struggles

The head coach says passing the ball is the strength of the team

David Waters, News4Jax

Dameon Pierce during the Gators' game against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. / UAA Communications photo by Tim Casey
Florida is coming off their worst rushing performance of the season vs Tenneessee, but Dan Mullen doesn’t seem too concerned.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) as they break down the Florida running game and discuss how much Florida needs to stick with it vs LSU and Alabama.

