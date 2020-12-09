Area hoops teams ready to roll for Fortegra hoops tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s almost go time for the third annual Fortegra High School 9:12 Invitational basketball tournament.

On Thursday at Fletcher High School, the eight-team boys basketball tournament cranks up. All games Friday and Saturday will be streamed on News4Jax.com. The third-place game and the championship, at 4 and 7:15 p.m. will be televised live on CW.

The semifinal games on Friday and the championship game will be broadcast on 92.5 FM and 1010 AM radio.

The Fortegra High School 9:12 Invitational boys basketball tournament begins Thursday at Fletcher. (News4Jax)

“Each year the tournament gets better and this year is no exception,” said Alan Verlander, Founder and CEO of High School 9:12. “Thanks to our sponsors and partners, we are able to provide an early season showcase that elevates high school basketball throughout our area. We will be taking all safety measures as well to ensure and safe and exciting event.”

In the opening batch of games, Bartram Trail faces Lee (1 p.m.), Camden County gets West Nassau (3 p.m.), Bolles takes on Fletcher (6 p.m.) and Atlantic Coast takes on Episcopal (8 p.m.).

Games are at 1, 3, 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, action continues with matches at noon, 2, 4 and 7:15 p.m. Providence won the first two installments of the tournament, which were played at Episcopal.

Among teams with the best records, Lee (3-0) and Bolles (4-0) both enter unbeaten. The Generals are No. 2 in the Super 6. Episcopal is 4-1, including a double OT win over Super 6 team Bishop Kenny on Saturday.