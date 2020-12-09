Forestview Pop Warner team caps off perfect season with title game shutout

Make that two.

Hours after one area team claimed a Pop Warner football championship, another one followed.

The mitey mite Forestview Outlaws beat the Sarasota Sun Devils 19-0 to win the Mid-America/Southeast championship on Wednesday in Winter Garden. Earlier in the day, the Westside Wildcats beat the Fort Myers Firecats 25-0 in St. Cloud to claim the junior peewee championship.

The Outlaws finished unbeaten at 12-0 this season.

The mitey mites are 7 to 9 years old. It was their second victory this season over the Sun Devils. The Outlaws beat Sarasota 39-8 in the regional championship. The routed the LaPorte Slicers out of Indiana 36-0 to reach the title game.

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the full Pop Warner Super Bowl and moved what championships were left out of Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex. Instead of a traditional Super Bowl which includes qualifiers from eight regions across the country, only two regions played this year.

Teams from Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota competed in the Mid-America region. Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi teams played in the Southeast region.