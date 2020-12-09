House fire doesn’t keep local youth football player away from game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local player on a youth football team is in Orlando but doesn’t know what he’s returning home to.

Ehmir Perez’s home was destroyed by fire last Saturday night.

Ehmir, 9, plays for the Duval Jags. They are in Orlando right now playing in the Youth Football League tournament. They beat the Western Pennsylvania Elite, 12-6 on Wednesday and moved on to Friday’s championship against the Maryland Seahawks. What Ehmir doesn’t know is that his home was ravaged by fire last weekend.

Ehimir’s aunt said that his two brothers were at home on Saturday night when the fire happened but everyone was able to make it out of the home safely. The fire did destroy most of the family’s belongings. Ehmir didn’t know about the fire because they wanted him to be able to have fun in his big game.

Among some of the immediate needs for the family.