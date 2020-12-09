News4Jax Super 6 girls basketball: Kenny tightens grip on top spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Dec. 8 games.

Rank, (Previous), School, Record, Classification, Record

1. (1) Bishop Kenny (8-1), Class 4A

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Episcopal, St. Cloud, Sandalwood.

Why they’re here: No trouble at all for the area’s top-ranked team. Kenny demolished Lee (60-25), University Christian (60-39) and Episcopal (51-22) in a relatively smooth week of work. Unbeaten Oakleaf makes a trip to Kenny on Thursday. Jasmyne Roberts (25.4 ppg, 9.4 rpg) remains the area’s top player. Also a milestone for the Crusaders — coach Charlsea Clark notched her 100th career win this month.

2. (2) Nease (8-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Columbia, Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine, Spruce Creek.

Why they’re here: The Panthers have won five consecutive games and knocked off a pair of rivals since our last Super 6, topping Ponte Vedra (57-51) and edging previously unbeaten St. Augustine (53-50). Sydney Gomes (23.4) continues to torch the nets for Nease.

3. (3) Raines (6-3), Class 4A

Notable wins: Jackson, Lake Mary, Sandalwood, Valdosta.

Why they’re here: A 1-1 week for the Vikings, who dropped a game to a solid Tallahassee Florida State University High (63-54) and rebounded with a 49-45 win over previous No. 6 Jackson. Not much room for concerns for the three losses. All of come to high quality out-of-area teams.

4. (4) Oakleaf (6-0, Class 7A)

Notable win: First Coast, Mandarin, Orange Park.

Why they’re here: The Knights continue to handle things. They dealt county rival Orange Park its first loss of the season in a 67-25 rout on Tuesday. A game against No. 1 Bishop Kenny awaits Thursday night in a matchup between two of the area’s top players in Kenny’s Roberts and Oakleaf’s Taliah Scott (24 ppg). That game is the most challenging on the schedule until early January for Oakleaf.

5. (5) Ribault (5-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Legacy Early College, Mandarin.

Why they’re here: Five wins in a row for the Trojans, with a 48-36 victory over Bartram Trail the lone game since our last Super 6. Ribault and Raines’ rivalry game was pushed to Dec. 18.

6. (6) Jackson (6-1, Class 3A)

Notable wins: First Coast, Middleburg, Providence, University Christian.

Why they’re here: The Tigers suffered a tough 49-45 loss to No. 3 Raines on Tuesday night and beat Providence last Thursday (44-34) to remain in this week’s Super 6.

Others: Bartram Trail (4-4, Class 7A); Columbia (4-1, Class 6A); Episcopal (6-2, Class 3A); Fletcher (7-0, Class 6A); North Florida Educational (5-0, Class 2A); Parker (4-2, Class 5A); Ponte Vedra (4-2, Class 5A); St. Augustine (5-1, Class 5A); St. Joseph (6-1, Class 3A); Sandalwood (1-3, Class 8A).