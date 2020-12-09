Westside Wildcats wrap up perfect season with another Pop Warner championship

They’re really getting good at this.

The Westside Wildcats ended another season with a win, this one a 25-0 rout of the Fort Myers Firecats on Wednesday in St. Cloud to win the Mid-America/Southeast junior peewee championship.

Westside wrapped up its season 12-0.

Knox Annis, CJ Barnes, Ty Keister and Za’khari Greene were all responsible for touchdowns in the championship game win.

The Wildcats beat the Gary Steelers out of Indiana 46-0 in the semifinals last Saturday to punch their trip to the championship game.

Westside is fast becoming an association to know nationally in youth football. The Wildcats won the junior peewee Pop Warner Super Bowl in 2019 and the Division I championship in 2018.

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the full Pop Warner Super Bowl and moved what championships were left out of Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex. Instead of a traditional Super Bowl which includes qualifiers from eight regions across the country, only two regions played this year.

Teams from Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota competed in the Mid-America region. Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi teams played in the Southeast region.