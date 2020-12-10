High school football 2020: St. Augustine looks to join 3 other area teams in title games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three area high school football teams have already booked tickets to next week’s state championship games in Tallahassee.

St. Augustine High is looking to make it fourth.

The Yellow Jackets are the only area team in action on Friday night, taking their first road trip of the state playoffs down to face Lake Minneola in the Class 6A state semifinals.

Class 6A state semifinals

St. Augustine (10-2) at Lake Minneola (10-1), 7:30 p.m.

Road here: St. Augustine d. Mosley, 38-24; d. Pensacola Escambia, 48-27; d. Pensacola Pace, 34-7; d. Columbia, 35-24; Lake Minneola d. Land O’ Lakes, 54-0; d. Boa Ciega, 42-14; d. Largo, 56-0; d. Tampa Gaither, 35-14.

Winner gets: St. Augustine would face the winner of the Palmetto/Miami Central game for the Class 6A state championship on Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

Glance: The only playoff game for an area team this week has the Yellow Jackets looking to reach their first championship game since 2007, and just the fourth time in program history. This marks the eighth final four berth for St. Augustine and second under coach Brian Braddock. St. Augustine has ripped off nine consecutive victories after a 1-2 start. The normal playmakers have been solid. QB Sam Edwards and RB Ty Baxter have provided constant production. ATH Dequan Stanley remains a force wherever he’s lined up. But contributions from beyond those players has given the Yellow Jackets a bit more depth for the playoff grind. WR Cody Cooper is coming off of a 138-yard game against Columbia and freshman RB Devonte Lyons had a pair of TDs in the regional final. Edwards has been responsible for 11 TDs in the playoffs. Lake Minneola, which opened in 2011, has never been this deep in the playoffs. RB Sidarius Walker is the Hawks’ main offensive threat (1,482 rushing yards, 18 TDs). QB Robbie Sanders has passed for 837 yards and 16 TDs.

This week’s schedule

Florida

Georgia

State quarterfinals

Class 5A

Cartersville (10-1) at Ware County (10-1)

Class 3A

Carver-Atlanta (7-4) at Pierce County (10-1)

State championship games

at Tallahassee’s Doak Campbell Stadium

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Class 2A state championship

University Christian (8-4) vs. Hialeah Champagnat Catholic (10-2), 1 p.m.

Class 3A state championship

Trinity Christian (11-1) vs. Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna (8-1), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 17

Class 4A state championship

Bolles (10-2) vs. Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons (7-1), 1 p.m.