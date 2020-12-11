Bolles, Episcopal, Lee, West Nassau win Fortegra hoops openers

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – The opening round of the Fortegra High School 9:12 basketball tournament at Fletcher is in the books.

Bolles, Episcopal, Lee, West Nassau all won their quarterfinal matchups on Thursday and play on in the winner’s bracket Friday. All games Friday will be streamed on News4Jax.com and the News4Jax app. The semifinal games will also be broadcast on 92.5 FM and 1010 AM.

Lee 55, Bartram Trail 41

Alex Fudge scored 18 points and Tarence Guinyard added 13 as Super 6 No. 2 Lee topped the Bears in the opening game of the tournament. The Generals (4-0) used a 17-3 burst to open the second half to break a halftime toe and cruise to the finish.

West Nassau 77, Camden County 57

Deebo Coleman’s 27 points tied for most of the opening day of the tournament and paced the Warriors (4-3) to a victory over the Wildcats (2-4). Keenan Johnson (12 points) and Jye Thompson (10) followed Coleman in double figures for West Nassau. Eric Gaines led Camden with 18 points.

Bolles 60, Fletcher 52

The Senators got within a point midway through the fourth, but the Super 6 No. 5 Bulldogs pulled away from there to stay unbeaten. Bobby Crouch (15 points), Pierce Shirk (14), Ben McGraw (13) and Isaac Jubran (11) led a steady and balanced Bolles scoring attack. Zyhir Sims’ 20 points led the Senators (1-3). Lajae Jones followed with 13.

Episcopal 51, Atlantic Coast 49

Mark Flakus knocked down a pair of free throws with 10 seconds to play and the Super 6 No. 6 Eagles edged the Stingrays in the nightcap of the first day. Flakus had 16 points for the Eagles (5-1). Beza Miller added 10. Brendon Pate had 27 points for Atlantiic Coast (3-3), tying him with West Nassau’s Deebo Coleman for the most in the quarterfinal round.

Friday’s schedule

Consolation round

Bartram Trail (1-4) vs. Atlantic Coast (3-3), 1 p.m.

Camden County (2-4) vs. Fletcher (1-3), 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Episcopal (5-1) vs. Lee (4-0), 6 p.m.

West Nassau (4-3) vs. Bolles (5-0), 8 p.m.