Four takeaways: Jaguars have no answers for Henry, no clear-cut option at QB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars lost their 12th straight game, blown out by the Titans 31-10 on Sunday. The Jaguars are now 1-12 on the season and are one loss away from matching the longest losing skid in franchise history, and three losses away from the worst season in Jaguars history. Here are my four biggest takeaways from the game.

The Jaguars have two starting QBs, which means they have none

The old saying holds here for the Jaguars. You can pick either quarterback, Mike Glennon or Gardner Minshew and the result — at least with the current talent available — is going to be roughly the same over the course of a season. Glennon is a more traditional quarterback and the offense runs more on-script with Glennon under center. Minshew is more fun to watch, but leaves the pocket too soon, and doesn’t always make his progressions.

The Jaguars had no answer for Derrick Henry, again

The Jaguars entered the game ranked 30th out of 32 teams in the NFL in run defense. Derrick Henry made them look worse than that. Henry ran for 215 yards on 25 carries, extending his league rushing lead.

Henry averaged 88.7 rushing yards per game against the Jaguars in his career before Sunday. Henry has been on the winning end of eight of 10 games against his hometown team. He continues to run over and around Jaguars defenders. Henry now has four 200-yard games in his career, two of those against Jacksonville.

James Robinson hits some milestones

Robinson was kept in check through the first three quarters, although he did top the 1,000-rushing yard mark late in the third quarter. He became the fourth player to run for over 1,000 yards in a season, joining Maurice Jones-Drew, Fred Taylor and Leonard Fournette. With three games to go, Robinson ranks 13th in Jaguars’ history with 1,035 rushing yards. He needs 289 yards in the final three games to finish in the top five in single-season rushing yards in Jaguars’ history.

Robinson also broke the NFL record for most scrimmage yards by an undrafted rookie, surpassing Dominic Rhodes’ 1,328 scrimmage yards from 2001. It wasn’t Robinson’s best game — he was limited to 20 rushing yards in the first three quarters, but kept pounding away, despite playing without two starters on the offensive line.

What’s next?

No big deal, but the Jaguars next face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Baltimore. The Ravens aren’t as good as they were last year, but they are still in the hunt for the playoffs. The Jaguars will get the Ravens coming off a short week. The Ravens face the Browns on Monday Night Football this week. Thereafter, the Jaguars host the Bears and finish the season on the road at Indianapolis.