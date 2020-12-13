71ºF

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Game Reaction | LSU 37 Florida 34

Florida’s playoff chances dashed by Tigers

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2020, Kyle Trask, LSU
Dan Mullen and Todd Grantham during the Gators' game against the LSU Tigers on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath
Dan Mullen and Todd Grantham during the Gators' game against the LSU Tigers on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath (© 2020 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved)

With the SEC Championship Game next week, and CFP hopes still alive, Florida put together their worst performance of the season as they are upset by LSU 37-34.

David Waters is joined by Nick de la Torre (Gators Territory) and Graham Hall (Gainesville Sun) to review and react to the Gators’ poor showing.

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise at https://www.ebay.com/str/gatorsbreakdown

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.