Jaguars making another change at QB, go back to Gardner Minshew

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Doug Marrone is going back to Gardner Minshew.

The Jaguars coach said on Monday that he was making another change at quarterback, going back to Minshew over veteran Mike Glennon.

The Jaguars (1-12) travel to Baltimore on Sunday mired in a 12-game losing streak. One more loss would tie the franchise record for the longest skid in franchise history. The previous streak was set over the 2012 and ’13 seasons.

Glennon was benched in Sunday’s 31-10 loss to the Titans after struggling to move the offense. Jacksonville trailed 24-3 at the time Marrone pulled him out. Glennon’s last drive Sunday ended with an interception.

Glennon made three starts after replacing rookie Jake Luton. He performed well against the Browns in a 27-25 loss and regressed with a three-turnover game against the Vikings. The Jaguars lost that game in OT, 27-24.

The return of Minshew Sunday provided a bit of a boost, although Jacksonville was already down big and the Titans had taken their foot off the gas pedal. Minshew finished 18 of 31 for 178 yards and a touchdown, although looked shaky in the pocket. He hadn’t played since a 39-29 loss to the Chargers in Week 7.

Minshew was found to have fractures in his thumb during the bye week and Marrone stuck with Glennon even when Minshew was healthy enough to return.