Report: UF hoops player Johnson in medically induced coma after collapse

University of Florida men’s basketball player Keyontae Johnson is in a medically induced coma following his collapse on the court during a Saturday game against FSU, USA Today reported.

According to he report, Johnson’s grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, told USA Today that doctors hoped to try and bring him out of the coma Monday.

Florida said in a statement that Johnson had been successfully transferred to UF Health in Gainesville.

Johnson, the Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention Saturday. Johnson was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. The team said he was in critical but stable condition and later said he would remain in the hospital.

Johnson had just dunked in transition before he crumpled to the floor as the team broke its huddle. Several Gators were in tears and a couple buried their faces in towels as coach Mike White gathered them in prayer.

Johnson, a 6-foot-5 junior from Norfolk, Virginia, averaged a team-high 14 points last season to go along with 7.1 rebounds. He also led the Gators with 38 steals.

He scored five points in four minutes Saturday.