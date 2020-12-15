54ºF

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Despite devastating loss to LSU, Florida still playing for pride, SEC Championship

Gators with a chance to shock the world vs Alabama

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2020, Kyle Trask, LSU, Alabama Crimson Tide
After a tackle Florida Gators defensive back Marco Wilson (3) throws the shoe of LSU tight end Kole Taylor (87) which resulted in a personal foul penalty against Wilson, during a game against the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Dec. 12, 2020. Florida lost 37-34 to the Tigers. [Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun]
After a tackle Florida Gators defensive back Marco Wilson (3) throws the shoe of LSU tight end Kole Taylor (87) which resulted in a personal foul penalty against Wilson, during a game against the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Dec. 12, 2020. Florida lost 37-34 to the Tigers. [Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun] (Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun)

Gator Nation is still in shock a few days after LSU’s upset of Florida, but the realization of the SEC Championship Game to be played is still there.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) as they discuss the fallout of the loss to LSU and the need to try and move on as Alabama looms.

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise at https://www.ebay.com/str/gatorsbreakdown

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.