Early signing period 2020: Area football athletes make college decisions official

Sandalwood linebacker Branden Jennings signed with Maryland on Wednesday, flipping from Michigan. Wednesday is the first day of the 72-hour early signing period for high school football players.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wednesday marks the start of the early signing period for high school football athletes.

Athletes can sign with college programs Wednesday, Thursday or Friday this week as part of the 72-hour early period. The next signing period for athletes is the regular signing period on Feb. 3.

A look at athletes in the area who are signing during the early period, as reported by athletic directors and colleges. This list will be updated throughout the week.

Pos. Player, High school, College

ATH Jack Bogan, Episcopal, Davidson

WR Patrick Bryant, Atlantic Coast, University of Illinois

WR Marcus Burke, Trinity Christian, University of Florida

DB Jadon Canady, Sandalwood, Tulane

DB Corey Coley, Trinity Christian, Maryland

DL DeTerias Glover, Camden County, Arkansas State

LB/DE Langston Hardy, Sandalwood, Connecticut

WR Shawn Hardy, Camden County, Nebraska

LB Branden Jennings, Sandalwood, Maryland

TE Christopher Johnson, Westside, Connecticut

RB A.J. Jones III, Bartram Trail, Coastal Carolina

K David Kemp, Bartram Trail, Memphis

QB Tre Lawrence, Mandarin, Alcorn State

ATH Tywuan Lee, Hilliard, Missouri State

LB Alex Maier, Fleming Island, Furman

QB Santino Marucci, Bartram Trail, Wake Forest

DL Luther McCoy, Creekside, Minnesota

LB Nic Mitchell, Mandarin, Mississippi State

RB Myles Montgomery, Fletcher, Cincinnati

OL Micah Morris, Camden County, University of Georgia

RB Jaison Patterson, White, Bowling Green

WR Tristen Riley, Mandarin, Bryant University

LB CJ Ross, Trinity Christian, University of South Florida

DB Robert Simmons, Sandalwood, Bethune-Cookman

CB Dequan Stanley, St. Augustine, University of South Florida

WR Jaylen Smith, Mandarin, Bowling Green

K/P Phil Tita, Fernandina Beach, Drake

QB Hudson Tucker, Camden County, Tennessee Tech