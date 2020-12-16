Early signing period 2020: Area football athletes make college decisions official

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wednesday marks the start of the early signing period for high school football athletes.
Athletes can sign with college programs Wednesday, Thursday or Friday this week as part of the 72-hour early period. The next signing period for athletes is the regular signing period on Feb. 3.
A look at athletes in the area who are signing during the early period, as reported by athletic directors and colleges. This list will be updated throughout the week.
Pos. Player, High school, College
ATH Jack Bogan, Episcopal, Davidson
WR Patrick Bryant, Atlantic Coast, University of Illinois
WR Marcus Burke, Trinity Christian, University of Florida
DB Jadon Canady, Sandalwood, Tulane
DB Corey Coley, Trinity Christian, Maryland
DL DeTerias Glover, Camden County, Arkansas State
LB/DE Langston Hardy, Sandalwood, Connecticut
WR Shawn Hardy, Camden County, Nebraska
LB Branden Jennings, Sandalwood, Maryland
TE Christopher Johnson, Westside, Connecticut
Our next signee is Christopher Johnson. Welcome to @UConn, Christopher!#Hu2k1es pic.twitter.com/1Qgi4jgGfB— UConn Football (@UConnFootball) December 16, 2020
RB A.J. Jones III, Bartram Trail, Coastal Carolina
Fla. ➡️ S.C.! Welcome @Ajlll6 to the #CoastalFamily! #BEACHBU21NESS #BEL1EVE | #BAM | #STS | #TEALNATION pic.twitter.com/CiyCiCAkYm— Coastal Football (@CoastalFootball) December 16, 2020
K David Kemp, Bartram Trail, Memphis
QB Tre Lawrence, Mandarin, Alcorn State
ATH Tywuan Lee, Hilliard, Missouri State
Putting ink to paper! #flashes @Tywuan7 pic.twitter.com/pRCw8AzqTQ— Waylon Cox (@CoachW_Cox) December 16, 2020
LB Alex Maier, Fleming Island, Furman
QB Santino Marucci, Bartram Trail, Wake Forest
DL Luther McCoy, Creekside, Minnesota
LB Nic Mitchell, Mandarin, Mississippi State
RB Myles Montgomery, Fletcher, Cincinnati
OL Micah Morris, Camden County, University of Georgia
RB Jaison Patterson, White, Bowling Green
Congratulations to Jaison Patterson for signing with @BG_Football. #CommanderPride pic.twitter.com/ZkSGjfYZOd— Ed White Football (@EdWhiteFootball) December 16, 2020
WR Tristen Riley, Mandarin, Bryant University
LB CJ Ross, Trinity Christian, University of South Florida
DB Robert Simmons, Sandalwood, Bethune-Cookman
CB Dequan Stanley, St. Augustine, University of South Florida
WR Jaylen Smith, Mandarin, Bowling Green
K/P Phil Tita, Fernandina Beach, Drake
QB Hudson Tucker, Camden County, Tennessee Tech