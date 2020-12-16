Gators Breakdown: 2020 Alabama, SEC Championship Game Preview

Florida and Alabama have met more times in the SEC Championship than any other programs and the tenth time certainly has some high stakes for Florida. After the latest CFP rankings revealed Florida at no.7, there’s been a renewed possibility of a playoff berth with a win over Alabama.

David Waters is joined by Kevin Hagan as the two discuss what Alabama brings to the table in Atlanta. David also breaks down the game from his view.

