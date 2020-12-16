50ºF

Gators Breakdown: 2020 Alabama, SEC Championship Game Preview

Gators and Crimson Tide meet for the 10th time for the SEC crown

David Waters, News4Jax

Gators Breakdown previews the 2020 SEC Championship vs Alabama

Florida and Alabama have met more times in the SEC Championship than any other programs and the tenth time certainly has some high stakes for Florida. After the latest CFP rankings revealed Florida at no.7, there’s been a renewed possibility of a playoff berth with a win over Alabama.

David Waters is joined by Kevin Hagan as the two discuss what Alabama brings to the table in Atlanta. David also breaks down the game from his view.

