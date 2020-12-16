58ºF

Gators Breakdown: Early Signing Day 2021 Review

Florida adds to their roster with another top 10 class

David Waters, News4Jax

David Waters is joined by Corey Bender (Gators Territory) to break down the 2021 Early Signing Day. Two QBs, a slew of DBs, and much needed DL help highlight the first portion of Florida’s 2021 signing class.

