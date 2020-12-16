The Players plans 2021 return with limited fans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After the decision to cancel last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Players Championship announced Tuesday that it plans to return to Northeast Florida in 2021.

It’ll look different, however. According to a news release from Jared Rice, the executive director, The Players is planning to host a limited number of ticketed spectators and guests in 2021.

“As we look towards March 2021 – and given the continued uncertainty around COVID-19 – it is no surprise that the landscape at THE PLAYERS Championship will be different than what our dedicated fans are accustomed to. If you’ve been to TPC Sawgrass lately, you’ve seen that we are slowly beginning the process of building a reduced number of onsite venues, as those structures take months to construct in preparation for tournament week,” Rice said in a prepared statement.

It’s unclear how many spectators will be accommodated, as Rice said that decision was being worked out.