News4Jax boys basketball Super 6: Jackson tightens grasp on No. 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Thursday during the regular season. Records are through Dec. 16 games.

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification, Record

1. (1) Jackson (7-0, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Lee, North Florida Educational, Paxon, Santa Fe Catholic, Westside.

Why they’re here: The Tigers handled business in a 1-2 showdown this week, using its depth to lead wire to wire in a convincing 73-59 win over Lee. They’re idle until holiday tournament season cranks up next Monday. Very impressed by the Tigers in that win over Lee. Bryce Turner, James Morrow and Jackie Simmons III looked strong in that game.

2. (2) Lee (6-1, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bishop Snyder, Bolles, Episcopal.

Why they’re here: Nice week of work for the Generals, who won the Fortegra 9:12 tournament by knocking off a pair of Super 6 teams in Episcopal (72-56) and Bolles (66-51). Tough go of it against No. 1 Jackson this week, a game that they trailed 9-0 in and never caught back up. Wing Alex Fudge (18.6 ppg, 11.6 rpg) was the MVP of the Fortegra event.

3. (3) Bishop Snyder (6-2, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Greater Atlanta Christian, Impact Christian, Mandarin, North Florida Educational.

Why they’re here: A 1-1 week since our last Super 6, a 68-66 loss to nationally ranked and always tough Orlando Christian Prep, and a 59-51 victory over previous No. 4 NFEI. Potter’s House is on tap Friday and then it’s tournament time for the Cardinals on Dec. 29.

4. (5) Bolles (6-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Mandarin, Orange Park, St. Joseph, West Nassau.

Why they’re here: A runner-up finish in the Fortegra 9:12 tournament was a solid effort by the Bulldogs. Two more games this week, including Clay on Friday night before a week off and then holiday tournament time. Three regulars, Bobby Crouch (20.6 ppg), Ben McGaw (15.6 ppg) and Richie Rosenblum (13 ppg) are in double figures this season for the Bulldogs.

5. (NR) Ponte Vedra (8-0, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Flagler Palm Coast, Fleming Island, Nease, St. Joseph.

Why they’re here: Very good open for the Sharks, who get a nice test Thursday night against Creekside and then segue into holiday tournament action next week. The second half of the schedule is a much more challenging road to travel for the Sharks. Luke Pirris (15.5 ppg) and Nathan Bunkosky (10.6 ppg) lead Ponte Vedra.

6. (6) Episcopal (6-2, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Fernandina Beach, Fletcher, West Nassau.

Why they’re here: The Eagles went 2-1 and took third place in the Fortegra event, with a 51-49 win over Atlantic Coast and a 54-34 win over West Nassau. Episcopal gets Wolfson on Friday before a week off and then holiday tournament action beginning Dec. 29.

Dropped out: North Florida Educational Institute (4-4, Class 2A).

Others: Bishop Kenny (3-2, Class 4A); Impact Christian (2-3, Class 2A); Mandarin (4-2, Class 7A); Nease (5-2, Class 7A); North Florida Educational Institute (4-4, Class 2A); Orange Park (5-1, Class 5A); Parker (4-0, Class 5A); Paxon (5-2, Class 5A); Providence (4-1, Class 3A); Seacoast Christian (6-2, Class 2A); West Nassau (4-5, Class 4A); Westside (4-5, Class 5A).