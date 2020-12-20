Alabama edges Florida in SEC championship game

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 19: Quarterback Kyle Trask #11 of the Florida Gators rushes in for a touchdown in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Top-ranked Alabama was too much for Florida.

The No. 1 Crimson Tide won the SEC championship on Saturday night, holding on to edge No. 7 Florida 52-46 to lock up its spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Gators (8-3) will now wait to learn of their postseason bowl destination.

The win was Alabama’s seventh consecutive over the Gators. The last time the teams met in the SEC championship, the Crimson Tide rolled 54-16 in 2016.

Najee Harris had five total touchdowns for Alabama (three receiving, two rushing) and Bolles product Mac Jones threw five touchdown passes for the Crimson Tide.

The Gators had one final chance at the finish but Kyle Trask was sacked at his own 12 with 16 seconds left and time ran out to seal the win for Alabama.