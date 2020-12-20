Halftime: Gators trail Alabama 35-17

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 19: Wide receiver DeVonta Smith #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide makes a reception in the first half against the Florida Gators during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATLANTA – With the two best offenses in the SEC playing head-to-head, it didn’t take long for them to start lighting up the scoreboard.

On the first drive of the game, the Crimson tied marched 70 yards down the field to score and take an early lead. It didn’t take the Gators long to respond on their first drive Kyle Trask found Kadarius Toney for A 51-yard touchdown to knot the game at 7.

The Gators defense didn’t have an answer for the Crimson Ttide offense. Former Bolles star Mac Jones picked apart the Gators defense in the first half throwing for over 250 yards and four touchdowns.

Kyle Trask threw for over 170 yards and one touchdown. Trask Helped the Gators engineer a touchdown drive just before halftime keeping the game close.

The Gators trail Alabama 35 to 17.