Gators Breakdown: Game Reaction | Alabama 52 Florida 46 

Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask (11) is consoled after the Gator loss by Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) at the 2020 SEC Football Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, December 19, 2020. [Matt Pendleton/Special to the Sun]

It was a valiant effort against the number one team in the country, but the Gators fall to the Crimson Tide 52-46 in the SEC Championship.

David Waters is joined by Nick de la Torre (Gators Territory) and Graham Hall (Gainesville Sun) to look back at the Gators effort and just how close they were in upsetting Alabama.

