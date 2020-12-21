Jets win puts Jaguars in driver’s seat for No. 1 pick

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) makes a pass during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP)

This time, the Jets didn’t give the game away.

For the first time in 2020, the New York Jets won a football game, 23-20 over the Los Angeles Rams. In the process, the Jets (1-13) tied the Jaguars’ record. In the world of the NFL draft, that is good news for Jaguars fans. Here’s why.

Although the Jaguars are Jets now have identical records, the tie-breaker for draft positioning is strength of schedule. The easier schedule gets priority in the draft. The Jaguars’ opponents have a winning percentage of .554, the Jets’ opponents winning percentage is .593. Advantage Jaguars.

With two games remaining on the Jaguars’ schedule, all the Jaguars have to do to hold the No. 1 pick in the draft is do what they have done 13 times in a row: lose.

The top pick is expected to be Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. While the Jaguars have many needs, landing a franchise quarterback is at the top of the list. Now, they have a pathway to do so.