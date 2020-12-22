Gators Breakdown: Florida is close, but still a ways to go | Gators vs Oklahoma in Cotton Bowl

Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) pushes off Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (29) during a return in the fourth quarter of the 2020 SEC Football Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, December 19, 2020. [Matt Pendleton/Special to the Sun]

2020 showed just how close Florida and Dan Mullen are to winning a SEC Championship, but at the same time, it showed just how far Florida has to go as well.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to discuss just how far the Gators are. Also, the two share their first thoughts on the Cotton Bowl matchup vs Oklahoma.

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise at https://www.ebay.com/str/gatorsbreakdown

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher