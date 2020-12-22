Good news: UF’s Keyontae Johnson finally leaving hospital after collapse

Keyontae Johnson of the Florida Gators dribbles the ball during a second round Charleston Classic basketball game against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes at the TD Arena on November 22, 2019 in Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Keyontae Johnson is finally going home.

The University of Florida men’s basketball player is being released from the hospital after a 10-day stay due to an undisclosed medical condition, the school said on Tuesday.

Johnson collapsed on the court during a game against Florida State on Dec. 12 and had been in the hospital ever since.

Florida said in a statement on Tuesday that it would release updates on what caused Johnson to collapse “when we have that.”

“Today is a great day! Keyontae is being released from the hospital. We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family,” the school said in a statement.

“Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we’ve understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae’s illness. As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work.

“We are committed to sharing not only updates on Keyontae but also any information we think could help others. When we have that, we will share it. Until then, we continue to be grateful for the care and support Keyontae is receiving.”

Positive reports have continued to emerge about Johnson in the days since his collapse. On Dec. 18, Johnson sent out a video message in his first public comments since his collapse saying that he and his family appreciated the support and prayers.