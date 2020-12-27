Four takeaways: Jaguars lose game, win Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 27: DJ Chark Jr. #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a touchdown pass from Mike Glennon #2 over Kindle Vildor #22 of the Chicago Bears at TIAA Bank Field on December 27, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars lost their final home game of the season on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field, 41-17 to the Chicago Bears. Here are my four biggest takeaways from the game:

The Jaguars are going to draft Trevor Lawrence

The combination of the Jaguars loss and the Jets win means that the Jaguars have locked in the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft. They are expected to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

We don’t know who will be making the pick. The Jaguars haven’t hired a new general manager to replace Dave Caldwell, but it would take a dramatic and unforeseen shift for Lawrence not to be the top pick.

A record losing streak

Not only was the loss the Jaguars 14th straight, setting a franchise record, but it was also the 14th consecutive game where they gave up at least 24 point, extending their NFL record.

This has been a historically bad defense all year long. In a season where points have been plentiful, it is not surprising to see defenses give up points in bunches. But this is one of the worst defense you will ever see in the NFL. At least they are young.

Young players make some plays

One of the key metrics for this season — especially since it became clear that the Jaguars were not going to contend, was the improvement of young players.

Among the young players making plays on Sunday, Laviska Shenault who finished the game with five receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown, K’Lavon Chaisson who made a couple of tackles and Dare Ogunbowale, who ran for 71 yards in place of the injured James Robinson. One of the first tasks of the new general manager will be to assess the current roster, especially with regards to the young players.

What’s next?

Just one more game remaining. Sunday at Indianapolis against a Colts team fighting for playoff positioning and the division title. The result won’t change much for the Jaguars but it will almost certainly be the final game for Doug Marrone as the Jaguars head coach, as well as, most, if not all of the staff.