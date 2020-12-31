All-News4Jax girls swimming: FPC’s Cronk in a league of her own again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Micayla Cronk was desperate, innovative and crafty.

Very crafty.

As an elite swimmer forced from the pools during the early days of the pandemic, the senior at Flagler Palm Coast needed to do something to satisfy the urge to get in some training time.

So, Cronk, now a two-time All-News4Jax girls swimmer of the year, had an idea. She went to her aunt and uncle’s above-ground pool, rigged up an apparatus complete with resistance bands and a pole and started swimming.

Not ideal for the state record holder in the 100 free and a seven-time state champion who went into the recordbooks this year, but it was the best Cronk could do at the time.

When Cronk got in an actual pool again as pandemic restrictions eased, the results were difficult to accept.

“I had never been that slow I had never been out of the water for that long. As a swimmer, I had never experienced that before so getting back into the pool was really, really tough,” she said.

“I was just so slow. I lost my stroke I lost my technique. But at least I still had the power because we were doing a lot of strength training out of the water. It was a very odd experience. But it was helpful, I think. I think it opened my eyes and allowed me to see what I really need to work on.”

The rust came off and quickly.

By the time the state meet rolled around, Cronk was at her peak.

She won the 100 free in 48.78 and claimed the 200 free in 1:46.23, adding her name into the recordbooks. Cronk won the 100 free all four of her years at FPC. She won the 200 free three times. Only 16 times in state history had girls finished their careers with seven or more state championships.

Cronk became No. 17, an accolade that she’s been able to appreciate even more as an odd 2020 draws to a close.

“I see it as an absolute win, it’s pretty cool to have all of these accomplishments,” she said. “I see it as just another thing I can get better at. I could have won eight [state championships]. There’s always something that I could have improved on and there’s always something in the future I can get better with. But I can sit in the moment and appreciate everything that I’ve earned.”

First team

Athlete, school, class

Brooke Arnold, Creekside, Sr.

Fourth at state in 200 free with All-American consideration time of 1:49.40. Eighth in 500 free. Anchor leg of fourth-place 200 free relay team that earned automatic All-American time of 1:35.35. Swam second leg on seventh-place 400 free relay team, although was lead leg in stronger prelim time in that event.

Jennifer Bird, Creekside, Sr.

Third in 100 fly (55.27), although her better time was in prelims and earned All-American consideration. Third in 100 back with All-American consideration time of 55.9 in the prelims. Third leg of state champion 200 medley relay team. Lead leg of seventh-place 400 free relay team.

Micayla Cronk, Flagler Palm Coast, Sr.

Two-time All-News4Jax swimmer of the year. Swept her two events at state for the third straight year. Won 100 free in 48.78 and 200 free in 1:46.23. Won 100 free all four years in high school. Set state record in that event in 2019. One of the most decorated swimmers in state history.

Mary Kelley, Episcopal, Sr.

State runner-up in 100 back (54.28) in automatic All-American time, with low time coming in prelims. Third at state in 100 fly (54.92). Swam lead leg on seventh-place 400 free relay team and also on eighth-place 200 medley relay team.

Emily MacDonald, Bolles, Sr.

Fourth in 50 free with a 23.56. Second leg of state champion 200 free relay team. Lead leg of 400 free relay state champion team. Third leg of state runner-up 200 medley relay team. Both championship relay team earned automatic All-American times.

Megan McGrath, Bolles, Jr.

Third at state in 200 free with a 1:49.31 and fifth at state in 100 fly with 55.06, both times earning All-American consideration. Swam third leg of state champ 400 free relay team.

Lauren Miller, Bartram Trail, Sr.

Two-time All-News4Jax selection. Took third in Class 4A state diving with an area-best 442.25 score, a significant jump from her score in 2019.

Anna Moore, Creekside, Jr.

Fourth place in 100 free at state with All-American consideration time of 50.94. Fourth place in 100 breast, although better time (1:02.95) came in prelims and earned All-American consideration. Second leg on fourth-place 200 free relay team, a time that earned automatic All-American honors. Anchor leg of seventh-place 400 free relay team.

Olivia Peoples, Nease, Sr.

Two-time All-News4Jax selection. State runner-up in 100 fly (53.41) and the 100 breast (1:02.36). Both automatic All-American times. Also swam second leg of sixth-place 200 medley relay team and lead leg of seventh-place 200 free relay team. State recordholder in 100 fly.

Sasha Ramey, Bolles, Sr.

State runner-up with 2:02.90 to earn All-American consideration in the 200 IM. Seventh in 100 fly. Swam anchor leg of state champion 200 free relay team. Swam second leg of state champ 400 free relay team, with both of those earning automatic All-American times.

Manita Sathianchokwisan, Bolles, Jr.

Two-time All-News4Jax selection. State runner-up in 50 free (22.85) in automatic All-American time, and 100 free (50.21) to earn All-American consideration. Lead leg on state champion 200 free relay team and anchor leg on champion 400 free relay team.

Sara Stotler, Clay, Sr.

Two-time All-News4Jax selection. State champ in 100 fly with a 53.35 and state runner-up in 200 IM in 2:01.32. Both teams were automatic All-American numbers. Also on sixth-place 200 medley relay team.

Second team

Athlete, school, class

Alexandra Breuer, Bolles, Jr.

Rylie Darkatsh, Stanton, Fr.

Grace Gavin, Creekside, Jr.

Emma Grimm, Fleming Island, Sr.

Sarah Grimm, Fleming Island, Sr.

Haley Harris, Bartram Trail, Sr.

Madison Koutavas, Creekside, Sr.

Avery Lambert, Bolles, Jr.

Reilly McCabe, Bartram Trail, Jr.

Maryn McDade, Fleming Island, Fr.

Madison Price, Mandarin, Sr.

Jessica Strong, Bolles, Jr.