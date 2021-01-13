Gators Breakdown: Last look at 2020 and a look ahead to 2021

Florida running out of tunnel during the Gators' game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Hannah White

The 2020 college football season is over. A season that was in doubt at one point, had some good and some bad for the Florida Gators.

David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) take one last look back at the 2020 season as they review their preseason predictions. Also, the guys where various publications rank the 2021 Florida squad in early rankings for next season.

