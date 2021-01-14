Alabama QB, Bolles product Mac Jones opts for NFL draft after record season

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones celebrates after a touchdown by wide receiver DeVonta Smith during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Ohio State, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mac Jones is headed to the NFL draft.

The Alabama quarterback and Bolles School product announced his decision on Thursday afternoon, along with three teammates, defensive lineman Christian Barmore, cornerback Patrick Surtain II and receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Jones, a redshirt junior who has already graduated, finished third in voting for the Heisman Trophy and led Alabama to a 13-0 season and College Football Playoff National Championship.

He passed for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns during a dominant season for Alabama. Jones completed 77.4% of his passes during his redshirt junior season. Teammate and receiver DeVonta Smith won the Heisman.

Jones could be positioned as the highest draft pick from Bolles should he go where some projections have him as. One CBSSports mock draft has Jones going sixth to Carolina, although others place him in the mid- to late first round.

Tight end Hayden Hurst was the 25th overall pick by the Ravens in 2018, the highest draft spot for a Bolles football alum.