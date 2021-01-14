News4Jax boys basketball Super 6: Jackson moves up, Episcopal moves back in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Thursday during the regular season with the exception of a two-week break for the holidays. Records are through Jan. 13 games.

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification, Record

1. (1) Providence (15-2, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Carrollwood Day, Christ Church Episcopal (SC), Episcopal, Impact Christian, Ocala Forest, Orlando Evans, Ponte Vedra, Santa Fe, Seacoast Christian, Seffner Christian, Viera.

Why they’re here: The Stallions keep on rolling. They stretched their winning streak to eight games since our last Super 6, topping Impact (48-32), Oakleaf (56-27) and Super 6 team Ponte Vedra (45-36). There’s a big clash Friday night at No. 3 Bishop Snyder that will test just how good Providence is.

2. (3) Jackson (9-3, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Lee, North Florida Educational, Paxon, Potter’s House, Santa Fe Catholic, Westside.

Why they’re here: The Tigers shrugged off a three-game losing streak with a pair of high quality wins since our last Super 6. Jackson knocked off an always rugged Potter’s House team last week, 61-55, and followed that with a tough 54-42 win over previous No. 2 Bishop Snyder on Tuesday. The Tigers’ three losses all came to strong teams in the Central Florida region (Edgewater and Dr. Phillips in games that went a combined five OTs, and Olympia), and they’ve topped all the local competition they’ve seen. This squad has its sights set on a third straight trip to Lakeland.

3. (2) Bishop Snyder (10-4, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Episcopal, Greater Atlanta Christian, Impact Christian, Mandarin, North Florida Educational, Potter’s House Christian, Sagemont.

Why they’re here: The Cardinals went 1-2 since our last Super 6, a win over Bishop Moore (58-45), and losses to Miami Riviera Prep (55-51) and Jackson (54-42). Another tough opponent awaits, with a home game on Friday night against No. 1 Providence.

4. (NR) Episcopal (10-3, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Fletcher, New Smyrna Beach, Paxon, Seacoast Christian, West Nassau, Wolfson.

Why they’re here: The Eagles have been on a tear, ripping off six straight wins, including three solid victories since our last Super 6. Episcopal knocked off Bolles (57-52), previous No. 5 Paxon (38-35) and Seacoast (53-37). Episcopal’s losses are all to quality teams; No. 1 Providence, No. 3 Bishop Snyder and Lee when Alex Fudge was playing. He’s now enrolled at LSU. Coach Chip Stroud’s team is cruising along.

5. (4) Ponte Vedra (14-2, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles, Creekside, Flagler Palm Coast, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Orange Park, Nease, St. Joseph.

Why they’re here: The Sharks had a 1-1 week since our last Super 6, a 50-46 win over Fletcher and a 45-36 loss to No. 1 Providence, a game that Ponte Vedra played well in. The biggest game in the next stretch for the Sharks is at Bartram Trail on Jan. 20. The closing three games are challenging, at Bishop Kenny (Jan. 29) and Episcopal (Feb. 2), and home against rival Nease (Feb. 5).

6. (6) Bolles (9-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Fletcher, Mandarin, Orange Park (twice), St. Joseph, West Nassau.

Why they’re here: A 2-1 mark since our last check in. Bolles beat Orange Park (73-53) and Trinity Christian (70-33) handily and lost a tough one to Episcopal (57-52). It’s the first of two rivalry showdowns on tap with Bishop Kenny on Friday when the Crusaders (7-3) come to visit in what is always one of the top showdowns of the season.

Dropped out: Paxon (10-4, Class 5A).

Others: Bartram Trail (8-8, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (7-3, Class 4A); Creekside (8-4, Class 6A); First Coast (6-3, Class 6A); Fleming Island (8-6, Class 6A); Fletcher (8-6, Class 6A); Impact Christian (5-6, Class 2A); Lee (7-5, Class 5A); Nease (10-4, Class 7A); North Florida Educational Institute (6-8, Class 2A); Orange Park (9-5, Class 5A); Palatka (11-3, Class 4A); Parker (7-0, Class 5A); Paxon (10-4, Class 5A); Seacoast Christian (8-7, Class 2A); Westside (6-6, Class 5A), Wolfson (7-6, Class 4A).