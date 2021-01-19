Gators Breakdown: 2021 Offense Early Preview

Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney, Trevon Grimes, Stone Forsyth, Brett Heggie. Those are important pieces from the 2020 offense that won’t suit up in orange and blue in 2021.

David Waters, Will Miles (Read and Reaction) and Nick Knudsen (American Football Stories, Read and Reaction) discuss just how different the 2021 Gators’ offense will look led by Emory Jones and a stable of running backs.

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise at https://www.ebay.com/str/gatorsbreakdown

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher